Former World title Challenger Next for TJ Doheny

It’s former world champion TJ Doheny [22(16)-3(0)] will take on former world title challenger Cesar Juarez [27(20)-10(3)] in Dubai later this month.

Probellum last month confirmed the Laois fighter would populate one of their back-to-back shows at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

The first night hosts a fight for Jono Carroll, the world title hopeful Serbian Gurdijeljac on Friday while 24hours later Tyrone McKenna is back in the ring, where he will try to scalp the former world champion Regis Prograis.

Portlaoise BC graduate, Doheny adds further Irish interest and will fight for the first time since his tense encounter with Michael Conlan at the Falls Park on March 19.

Who he fights was confirmed today with Mexican Juarez maning the away corner. It’s not quite a ring rust-freeing ease your way back in for the former IBF world titleholder, the well travelled 30-year-old is upset capable.

‘Corazon’ has been in with former world champs such as Isaac Dogboe, Angelo Leo and the man Doheny dethroned Ryosuke Iwasa. The Mexican also challenged future Hall of Fame fighter Nonito Donaire for the WBO super bantamweight world title

He lost to Jordan Gill in 2021 but comes into the fight on the back of two victories the most recent a World Boxing Association Fedecentro featherweight title win.

‘The Power’ will see it as a good chance to secure a super bantamweight win before surveying the world scene and targeting a second world title assault this year.

The Australian-based New York trained fighter’s last visit to Dubai was one to forget. In March of 2020, the southpaw was upset by Ionut Baluta, who went on to stop David Oliver Joyce and fight Conlan.