Flippin’ Fast – Steven Cairns registers KO win in Liverpool

Steven Cairns’ fans didn’t have to wait long to see his trademark backflip celebration, as he delivered on his knockout promise in Liverpool tonight.

The super featherweight teen prospect registered a first-round knockout win in his first fight under the Probellum banner.

The Cork fighter took out Nicugarian Jose Hernandez with relative ease, getting the job done by 1:31 of the first session.

The Dave Coldwell trained fighter stunned the usually very durable Spanish-based fighter to the ropes with a right hand and finished the fight with a follow-up combo as his foe was heading to the canvas.

Hernandez didn’t recover and the referee called a halt to proceedings, handing Cairns his second successive stoppage win and his third victory since turning over.

The European Schoolboy silver medal winner was always meant to defeat the experienced journeyman but to stop him was a statement of sorts. Hernandez has seen the final bell in his last 17 fights and hasn’t been stopped since 2018, when former British Champion Ukashir Farooq dealt with him inside the distance.

The well-traveled fighter, who has shared the ring with Callum Bradley and Ruari Dalton, has also gone the distance with a host of prospects since relocating to Spain and fighting across Britain and Ireland. Indeed, no one took him out as quick as Cairns.

Cairns improves to 3-0 with two stoppages after the win, while Hernandez is now the owner of a 4-42-1 record.