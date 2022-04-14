Five Irish fighters in European Youth Championship action today
Five Team Ireland boxers are between the ropes on the opening day of the 2022 European Youth Championships.
The tournament, which includes 400 boxers from 40 countries, is being hosted by the Bulgarian Boxing Federation in Sofia gloves off today. Sessions begin at 12pm and 4pm, Irish time.
Team Captain, 71kg Bobbi Flood meets France’s Momir Trbic in bout 7 of the afternoon session in Ring A. Two Irish boxers contest in Ring B’s afternoon session – 67kg Jim Donovan takes on Ramir Schaffer of Germany in Bout 5, and women’s light-heavy, Dearbhla Tinnelly takes on Poland’s Maria Helena Pepek in bout 12.
Two Team Ireland boxers open their accounts in the evening session on Day One of the tournament – 54kg Gavin Ryan will box out of the blue corner in Ring A when he meets England’s Owen Ketley in bout 4. 52kg Esther Lambe also meets English opposition in Lauren Mackie bout 3.
Watch 5 #TeamIreland boxers in action on the opening day at @EUBCBOXING— IABA (@IABABOXING) April 14, 2022
Afternoon Session, Ring A:https://t.co/GDIY57wSfZ
Afternoon Session Ring B:https://t.co/HZMVd6RBdF https://t.co/BegKeWL5jm
Team Ireland Squad:
48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta
48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic
50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk
51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family
52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta
54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore
54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath
57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain
57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy
60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic
63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown
63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands
66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch
67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes
70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes
71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.
75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown
75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown
80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown
81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa
81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair
86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker
92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic
92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas
Team Manager:
Anna Moore
Coaches:
James Doyle
Liam Cunningham
Aoife Hennigan
Gerard McDaid
Jim O’Neill
R & J:
Martin O’Neill