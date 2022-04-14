Amateur Headline News News 

Five Irish fighters in European Youth Championship action today

Five Team Ireland boxers are between the ropes on the opening day of the 2022 European Youth Championships.

The tournament, which includes 400 boxers from 40 countries, is being hosted by the Bulgarian Boxing Federation in Sofia gloves off today. Sessions begin at 12pm and 4pm, Irish time.

Team Captain, 71kg Bobbi Flood meets France’s Momir Trbic in bout 7 of the afternoon session in Ring A. Two Irish boxers contest in Ring B’s afternoon session – 67kg Jim Donovan takes on Ramir Schaffer of Germany in Bout 5, and women’s light-heavy, Dearbhla Tinnelly takes on Poland’s Maria Helena Pepek in bout 12.

Two Team Ireland boxers open their accounts in the evening session on Day One of the tournament – 54kg Gavin Ryan will box out of the blue corner in Ring A when he meets England’s Owen Ketley in bout 4. 52kg Esther Lambe also meets English opposition in Lauren Mackie bout 3.

Team Ireland Squad:
48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta              

48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic                         

50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk                 

51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family          

52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta

54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore 

54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath                        

57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain        

57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy

60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic

63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown              

63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands                             

66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch          

67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes

70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes

71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.                                   

75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown                            

75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown                             

80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown                             

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa     

81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair   

86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker

92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic               

92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas

Team Manager:          

Anna Moore 

Coaches:                     

James Doyle 

Liam Cunningham 

Aoife Hennigan 

Gerard McDaid 

Jim O’Neill

R & J:                          

Martin O’Neill 

