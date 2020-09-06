Headline News News Pro News 

Disappointed and honest Jamel Herring reveals Carl Frampton clash may be last

Jonny Stapleton ,

Jamel Herring has admitted he may walk away from the game after fighting Carl Frampton later this year.

The former Marine, who served two tours in Iraq, seems battled out – and in hospital post his victory over Jonathan Oquendo, the WBO super featherweight champion suggested his proposed November clash with ‘The Jackal’ could be his last.

There could be an element of reacting in the moment, disappointed after an ugly fight, banged up and bruised in the hospital, Herring could be speaking on raw emotion – or it could be the Olympian would be happy to take the money from a Frampton fight and walk away.

If it’s the latter, the Belfast fighters chances of becoming Ireland’s first three weight world champion would appear to have increased.

Speaking in the ring post the fight Herring was equally dejected: “It just got ugly,” he told ESPN.

“I wasn’t too satisfied with my performance, to be honest with you. In the beginning, everything was going real smooth, me boxing. I put him down with an uppercut. We knew he was going to come head-first. We had to time it.

“In the end, I wasn’t happy with how I was looking. I’m disappointed with the outcome. I’ve never been in that situation.

“I still want the Carl Frampton fight next by all means. November, December, whatever. I still want that fight next.”

November and Las Vegas are the latest venues and dates being muted for a meeting between fighters that were meant to trade leather in Belfast on June 13.

It will be interesting to see if the cut suffered last night will make November too soon.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]