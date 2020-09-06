Disappointed and honest Jamel Herring reveals Carl Frampton clash may be last

Jamel Herring has admitted he may walk away from the game after fighting Carl Frampton later this year.

The former Marine, who served two tours in Iraq, seems battled out – and in hospital post his victory over Jonathan Oquendo, the WBO super featherweight champion suggested his proposed November clash with ‘The Jackal’ could be his last.

There could be an element of reacting in the moment, disappointed after an ugly fight, banged up and bruised in the hospital, Herring could be speaking on raw emotion – or it could be the Olympian would be happy to take the money from a Frampton fight and walk away.

If it’s the latter, the Belfast fighters chances of becoming Ireland’s first three weight world champion would appear to have increased.

Sitting in a hospital, alone, while being called out with all sorts of negativity is something else. I’m not angry, I’m not sad, just deep in thought. I will still fulfill my obligations against Frampton, but that fight may be my last. Lost too much time from my family as it is🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/xAxYPbU5Dk — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) September 6, 2020

Speaking in the ring post the fight Herring was equally dejected: “It just got ugly,” he told ESPN.

“I wasn’t too satisfied with my performance, to be honest with you. In the beginning, everything was going real smooth, me boxing. I put him down with an uppercut. We knew he was going to come head-first. We had to time it.

“In the end, I wasn’t happy with how I was looking. I’m disappointed with the outcome. I’ve never been in that situation.

Disappointed and dejected, but still determined 💪



Jamel Herring is about as real as they come in the fight game. After a DQ win and a trip to the hospital, it's Frampton and done for the champ. #HerringFrampton pic.twitter.com/RlXLBIuVIQ — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) September 6, 2020

“I still want the Carl Frampton fight next by all means. November, December, whatever. I still want that fight next.”

November and Las Vegas are the latest venues and dates being muted for a meeting between fighters that were meant to trade leather in Belfast on June 13.

It will be interesting to see if the cut suffered last night will make November too soon.