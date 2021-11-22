Headline News News Pro News 

December date for Dominic Donegan

Dominic Donegan [5(1)-2(0)] will look to bounce back from back-to-back defeats in England next month.

The Cavan light-middleweight hasn’t enjoyed 2021 so far having suffered surprise defeats to Milos Janjanin in Luxemburg and Damian Esquisabe at the Europa Hotel in Belfast – and will look to stop the streak in December.

‘The Bomb’ will now try to move into 2020 on the back of win when he trades leather on Maree Boxing’s Sunday matinee Making History card on December 12.

The Tony Davitt trained operator takes on experienced journeyman Dale ‘The Choir Boy’ Arrowsmith at the Municipal Hall, Colne.

Donegan has been in the ring twice since his last defeat trading not-so-serious leather in exhibitions with Boxing Ireland stablemates Jake Haney at the Devenish and Owen O’Neill.

Kevin Cronin also appears on the card and will fight Ryan Hibbert over four rounds.

