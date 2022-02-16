Crowd Pleasing Gavin Ryan Pleased to have Crowds Back

Gavin Ryan was happy to put on a show for amateur boxing fans when picking up his latest Irish title.

The Ratoath Golden Gloves fighter won his sixth Irish crown when he collected the 54kg National Uner-18 Championship final at the home of Irish boxing just over a week ago.

Ryan’s win, as well as all the others on that night, played out in front of the first crowd to populate the Stadium since March of 2020 – and the young prospect was delighted to play a part in welcoming fight followers back.

The Irish champ suggests they added to the sense of occasion and revealed the atmosphere was somewhat eerie without them.

“I’m happy to be in the big arena in The Stadium. It’s good to be back in the arena with fans back,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“He was a tough opponent, I’m delighted to get the win and get another national title under my belt,” he adds before suggesing it was nice to have people back but revealing they had little impact on how he fought

“I found boxing behind closed doors quite strange ‘cos you can hear the silence. Once you get into the ring it doesn’t really matter with the big crowd there, all I can really hear is my corner and what they’re telling me to do and you’re just focused on your opponent.”