Conlan – Wood Media Day and Workout in Pictures

Jonny Stapleton

Fight week officially kicked off for the four Irish fighters on Wednesday.

Michael Conlan, Caoimhin Agyarko, Gary Cully and Thomas Carty all fulfilled Matchroom media duties ahead of their respective DAZN broadcast bouts at the Motor Point Arena in Nottingham.

Conlan posed for pics, talked to media and even had time for a magic trick as he counts down to his WBA ‘regular’ World title fight with Leigh Wood.

Agyarko also had serious spotlight on him as he talked to the cameras ahead of his clash with Juan Carlos Rubio on the card. Cully performed for the Matchroom cameras for the first time with his intriguing clash with former world champion Miguel Vazquez just days away and heavyweight Carty got his Bohs jersey out as he did some pads for the fans pre his clash with Michal Boloz.

Below are pictures courtiesy of Matchroom and Mark Robinson of today’s proceedings.

