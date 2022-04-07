Claressa Shields breaks down Katie Taylor – Amanda Serrano clash

Claressa Shields believes the victor of the biggest women’s fight in history will be the fighter who best executes the game plan.

The American ‘GWOAT’ contender foresees a clash of styles, and like many she predicts a matador versus bull scenario, when Katie Taylor [20(6)-0] defends her lightweight titles against Amanda Serrano [40(30)-1(1)] in Madison Square Garden on April 30.

In fact, the two-time Olympic gold medal winner is adamant the key to victory for both is to stick to the perceived roles in a boxer versus fighter clash.

The three weight world champion says the Peurto Rican needs to put it on the Irish sensation and take a leaf from the book of Delfine Persoon and Jessica McCaskill going into the eagerly anticipated undisputed clash.

“Amanda Serrano needs to go in there and impose her will on Katy Taylor, don’t go and box with Katy Taylor,” Shields told the The DAZN Boxing Show.

“Katie is slick, she’s fast, she doesn’t care to be on the inside and the outside, but she does have problems with pressure fighters. She can’t perform and use her great skills if you just come and attack her.

“We’ve seen that in fights with Delfine Persoon and her fight with Jessica McCaskill. Even though she won those fights, they were very lucky and she wasn’t able to look as good as she always looks.”

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano Press Conference announcing their undisputed World Lightweight title fight on Saturday April 30 at Madison Square Garden in New York. 7 February 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

When it comes to Taylor’s strategy, Shields believes advises the trailblazer to work the body and stay on her toes.

“She needs to go to Amanda Serrano’s body,” Shields said.

“Amanda Serrano is a big puncher, if you don’t take the wind out of her, you’re going to get [hit] with those big shots all night.

“So one, she needs to go to the body, keep that speed, keep that skill and never stand in front of her, and I believe she could get the victory,” she added before predicting a Serrano win.

“If I have to give a decision, I’d say Amanda Serrano split decision.”