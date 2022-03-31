Cheyanne O’Neill ready to ‘enjoy’ magic moment

Cheyanne O’Neill has been waiting for this moment since she first laced up a pair of gloves – so she is going to do her best to enjoy it.

The West Meath fighter becomes Ireland’s newest pro on Friday night when she punches for pay in on a Saa Kynoch show at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Glasgow.

It’s a moment ‘Chaz’ has dreamed of since she first fell in love with boxing and a moment the former amateur of note is determined to soak in.

“Everyone can expect to see me enjoy myself Friday night,” she tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’ve been out of the ring for a while now and I’m really looking forward to this. I have family coming over, I have so many watching from home. The support is unbelievable it always has been. I can’t wait to start my journey. I’m waiting my whole boxing life for moments like this and it’s happening thanks to my team.”

There is a real air of excitement from the Athlone favourite, it seems she has enjoyed camp and is looking forward to the added bells and whistles that come with fighting in the pro ranks.

“To be honest I feel great, we are ready, I’m fit, and I’m sharp, I just can’t wait to get out there. Camp has gone great. I teamed up with a really good team. Will Jones is a fantastic coach really knows his stuff. Although I have a lot of amateur experience and always had that pro-style I am constantly learning, this is just more learning.

“I loved picking out the gear, I’m a proud Irish woman and to show that is an honour, I will wear that kit with pride Friday night and I am going to make my ring walk to the famous Foggy Dew so I’m excited.”

O’Neill was initially set for one of the more interesting Irish pro debuts in recent times as she initially agreed to fight Nancy Moreira.

Moreira, who once fought Kellie Harrington in the Celtic Box Cup, won bronze at the last African Games and registered a win in her debut pro fight.

However, the Portugal based fighter pulled out of the bout and O’Neill will face Vaida Masiokaite [2(1)-16(1)-4] instead. The Lithuanian may not be as potentially dangerous as Moreira but is tough and durable.

The 34-year-old has brought the likes of Caroline Dubois, Natasja Jonas and Ebony Bridges the distance, not that that means anything to the Midland’s welter.

“I was really looking forward to fighting Moreira but unfortunately they pulled out of the fight,” she comments.

“I have a new opponent now and to me that’s all that matters I have shared the ring with the best in the world in amateur boxing, so who stands across from me doesn’t phase me. I trust in my team, my manager Robbie Flynn has been working so hard behind the scenes to make sure I had a fight. To be honest I’ve not watched her, the main man in my corner will do his job and il listen to him and do mine,” she adds before revealing she has put her faith in her team.

” My whole team believes in me and I trust them, we have a great relationship. I’m one of the lucky ones to have such a good set up.”