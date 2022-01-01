Celtic Clash 13 Confirmation

Celtic Clash 13 has been rescheduled for February 26 and will take place in Belfast early this year.

The 13th installment of the Boxing Ireland promoted series was originally meant to take place at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght on November 20 0f 2021.

However, what would have been the first Irish card outside of Belfast since a Martin Horgan Cork hosted card in July of 2019 and the first set for Dublin since Clash of the Titans card in February of that same year was postponed.

The fight night has been rescheduled and will now take place in Belfast in February.

Got some great matches to announce next week. Can’t wait. pic.twitter.com/PHz8KUezSd — BOXING IRELAND (@LoveIrishBoxing) January 1, 2022

Scheduled to fight on November 20 were Liam Walsh, Eddie Treacy, Owen Duffy, and Dylan Wilson with Jake Hanney, Kevin Cronin said to be set for fights of note on the canceled bill.

Irish-boxing.com understands Boxing Ireland are trying to make as many all Irish clashes as possible for the rescheduled card. Dominic Donegan versus Owen O’Neill is likely as is a Jamie Morrissey Robbie Burke rematch, while there has been talk of Jake Hanney versus Declan Geraghty.