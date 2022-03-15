British Light Heavyweight Champion Wants Matthew Tinker Revenge

Dan Azeez [15(10)-0] is so desperate for revenge he wants to fight Matthew Tinker [8(6)-0] this month.

The British light-heavyweight champion looks set to defend his title on a Boxxer’s Fight Night London at the OVO Wembley Arena London on March 26 – and is keen to put it on the line against the former St Francis amateur.

The 32-year-old with 10 knockouts from 15 wins is still smarting from an amateur ‘pasting’ Tinker handed him. He wants a return in the pros and suggests things will be different this time around.

“Truth be told he gave me a pasting in the amateurs, so as soon as his name was put in the mix I said yes. He needs to know that this is a different animal.”

👀 less than two weeks notice. @MatthewTinker91 was working on the doors in New York at the weekend to get some money to pay the bills. Does he dare to be great?#teamtinker @Irishboxingcom @Savage_Dan_ @SN_Sport @GloversStories https://t.co/HtV4c5ccBN — Luke Tinker (@LukeTinker73) March 14, 2022

Tinker has been offered the fight, Irish-boxing.com understands he has accepted in principle and once the finer details are confirmed it will be officially announced and confirmed for Richard Riakporhe vs Deion Jumah.

The 31-year-old has fought as recently as February 25, defeating Brandon Maddox in Florida. The former National Elite finalist hasn’t been in camp and took the fight at 11 days notice.

It’s not the first former amateur foe Tinker has been linked with. Irish amateur legend Joe Ward is a name he has been mentioned alongside as is Brit Joshua Buatsi.