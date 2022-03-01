Andy Lee calls for Jason Quigley V Anthony Fowler

Andy Lee wants Matchroom to make Jason Quigley [19(14)-2] versus Anthony Fowler [16(12)-2(1)].

The former world champion revealed it was a fight he’s like for the Donegal middleweight and stressed it was a fight he felt the Liverpool native would welcome.

The Limerick man, who coaches Quigley, put out the idea of the fight during media duties for Dazn on Sunday.

The rumour mill has consistently churned out talk of a Quigley link up with Matchroom and Dazn since the popular middles defeat to world champion Demetruis Andrade.

The suggestion was Eddie Hearn had a three fight plan that included a Fowler and fighters with similar profiles. Speaking to Irish media last month the Matchroom boss also name dropped Luke Keeler, Spike O’Sullivan and Caoimhin Agyarko as possible foes.

“There are loads of fights there for Jason Quigley, the Spike fight, the Keeler fight, and maybe the Caoimhin fight. But sometimes someone like Jason Quigley, who has just fought Demetrius Andrade in a world title fight… you say to him about fighting Caoimhin, who is 10-0. and the response is ‘why should I fight Caoimhin?’. So maybe it’s a Spike or maybe it’s ait’s a Keeler but from our point of view he is always in exciting fights.”

Fowler, who holds wins over Jay Byrne and Craig O’Brien, was last in action on Sunday bouncing back from his defeat to Liam Smith with a win over Lukasz Maciec. Speaking after that win he suggested a fight with Felix Cash.

Quigley’s last fight resulted in defeat to WBO middleweight world champion Demetrius Andrade.