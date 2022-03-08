Agyarko delighted to go war alongside former International teammates

It’s an individual sport but Caoimhin Agyarko feels like he is going into battle with teammates this Saturday night.

‘Black Thunder’ will fight for the second time under the Matchroom banner on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s WBA ‘regular’ world title showdown with Leigh Wood in Nottingham this Saturday night.

The Belfast middleweight has continually revealed he is ready to play his part in an ‘Irish invasion’ and has predicted a special night for Irish boxing.

Speaking online yesterday he also suggested he was delighted he will be joined on the Nottingham invasion by two former Irish teammates.

Lightweight Gary Cully and heavyweight Thomas Carty won’t accompany the 25-year-old to the ring but will they populate the card too, making the occasion all the more special for all three.

Agyarko revealed the Kildare and Dublin fighters were International teammates of his during his amateur days.

Cully and Agyarko first fought together in Russia 2012 Veles Cup in the Siberian city of Kurgan and 10 years on they’ll battle away from home in very important pro fights.

My first trip representing my country 10 years ago. Some memories 🙌🏼 https://t.co/9fV5WhbPmq — Gary Cully (@BoxerCully) March 7, 2022

It was nice of Agyarko to bring up the connection, it adds a little something to the proceedings and prompts each of the three fighters fans to watch out for the other Irish on the undercard.

Those with more cryptic thinking may read a little more into the tweet and wonder if the Holy Trinity graduate is trying to create a little band of brothers that could make any Matchroom Belfast cards.