5 ways CBD can help you in the ring

CBD is becoming a more popular choice for athletes and those who engage in physical activity. Recent studies have shown that CBD can help reduce inflammation, anxiety, and chronic pain. This has made it a popular choice for those who are looking for an edge in their sport or workout routine. Additionally, CBD does not produce the psychoactive effects associated with THC and can be used by those who compete in sports where drug testing is required. While more research is needed on the long-term benefits of CBD for athletes, there is no doubt that it can offer some relief from common aches and pains. Dried CBD flower, concentrates, and waxes all provide numerous benefits, and vaping remains one of the most popular methods of consumption among boxers because, according to MagicVaporizers, they are a healthy alternative providing consistent results. Regardless of which effects of CBD you have experienced, one thing remains and that is that CBD is becoming increasingly popular in the athletic circle. Keep reading to learn about 5 ways that CBD can help you in the ring.

CBD oil helps relieve anxiety and stress

Anxiety and stress are something that is common amongst all athletes and when competition day approaches, boxers can also fall victim to these feelings, especially if it is a big match with a large crowd and media coverage. If not confronted, this anxiety and stress can hurt performance so it must be sorted out before stepping into the ring. Instead of reaching for harmful pharmaceuticals to alleviate the symptoms of anxiety and stress, it might be a better idea to try using CBD which is 100% holistic and does not alter the mind.

Before a match, you can consume a few drops of CBD oil orally for the best results. This will calm the mind and body however you must ensure you do it correctly and that you test it out beforehand because you can become lethargic or even dizzy. Also, ensure you do not consume CBD oil if you are on pharmaceuticals because this can also induce negative side effects.

CBD oil can help with pain

One of the most popular uses for CBD is to treat pain, both bodily and neuropathic. It’s very common for boxers to experience pain in their muscles and joints after a fight and even from training. This can easily be treated with CBD oil, more especially topicals which are lotions, creams, oils, and gels that contain CBD oil. Topicals allow for targeted pain relief and can be used to loosen the joints and bring ease to sore muscles which aid the recovery process. Just keep in mind that you cannot apply topically onto broken or irritated skin and ensure your skin is clean before application.

CBD oil has anti-inflammatory properties

CBD is also known to be an effective way to alleviate inflammation which is all too common amongst boxers. When you’re in the ring fighting an opponent that levels in your strength, you are guaranteed to experience pain and inflammation. Topicals again can help the process of healing because the CBD works to stimulate the endocannabinoid system which boosts the anti-inflammatory process.

CBD oil is a natural antioxidant

Antioxidants are very important because they work to protect the cells in your body against free radicals which is a vital part of maintaining health and preventing heart disease, cancer as well as other diseases. Athletes need to maintain optimal health at all times because poor health prevents optimal performance and can even result in not being able to compete at all. The best way to consume CBD for antioxidants is to consume tinctures sublingually or to consume orally with edibles or CBD oil. Just ensure that you are not on any other medication and that you consume a controlled dosage.

CBD oil may improve cognitive function and memory

CBD is very beneficial for brain health with known neuroprotective effects such as helping the cells in the brain recover from trauma. CBD can also improve cognitive function as well as memory which is vital for boxers. Healthy cognitive functioning enables healthy processes such as perception and attention which are needed to fight as well as everyday behavior including social behavior. Again, tinctures are a helpful method of consumption for neuropathic related conditions.