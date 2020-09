2020’s Irish National Champions

54 titles have been claimed by Irish boxers so far this year, with two National Championships completed and hundreds of contests decided at the National Stadium in January and February.

11 males = 50% and 11 females = 50% took home titles from the National U/18s in an even split between genders.

18 males = 56.3% and 14 females = 43.7% secured gold medals at the National Senior Cadets.

Overall, 29 titles have been won by males (53.7%) and 25 by females (46.3%) this year.

305 bouts were completed at the 2020 National U/18s and National Senior Cadets.

IRISH CHAMPIONS 2020

2020 National U/18 Champions (January)

Click here for full results

W42kg Chloe Blake (Ardagh/Crossmolina)

W46kg Nicole Buckley (St Carthages)

46kg Bryce Collins (East Down)

W48kg Breda Quilligan (Rathkeale)

49kg Dylan Eagleson (St Pauls Antrim)

W51kg Rachel Lawless (Portlaoise)

52kg Jake Rapple (Monkstown Dublin)

W54kg Niamh Fay (Swords)

56kg Martin Brady-McCullough (Gleann)

W57kg: Doireann Coogan (Marble City)

W60kg Ellie Mai-Gartland (Clonmel)

60kg John McConnell (Holy Trinity)

W64kg Leanne Murphy (Togher)

64kg Matthew Tyndall (Dublin Docklands)

W69kg Leah Gallen (Raphoe)

69kg James Whelan (Dublin Docklands)

W75kg Lisa O’Rourke (Castlerea)

75kg Patrick Lawlor (Brian Dillons)

W81kg Bethany Doocey (Castlebar)

81kg Jason Myers (Titans)

91kg Jack Marley (Monkstown Dublin)

91+kg Patrick Myers (Sligo City)

2020 National Senior Cadet Champions (February)

Click here for full results.

31kg Karl O’Reilly (Immaculata)

36kg Patsy Joyce (Olympic Mullingar)

39kg Ashton Ruth (Avona)

42kg Paddy Cleary (Olympic Galway)

W44kg Caoimhe Kinsella (St Anthonys/Pats)

44kg Michael Nugent (Olympic Mullingar)

W46kg Esther Lambe (Setanta L)

46kg Gavin Ryan (Ratoath)

W48kg Katie O’Keefe (Kanturk)

48kg Anton Genocky (Docklands)

W50kg Robyn Kelly (Ballynacargy)

50kg John Donoghue (St Michaels Athy)

W52kg Holly Connolly (Ballaghaderreen)

52kg Michael Faulkner (Togher)

W54kg Shakira Donoghue (Templemore)

54kg Raymond Joyce (Clonmel)

W57kg Yasmin Meridith (Corinthians)

57kg Jason Nevin (Olympic Mullingar)

W60kg Alisha King (Drimnagh)

60kg James Donovan (Monkstown Dublin)

W63kg Winnie McDonagh (Neilstown)

63kg Bobbi Flood (Cabra)

66kg John Fay (Swords)

W66kg Laura Moran (St Annes)

W70kg Aine Doyle (St Marys NR)

70kg Joshua Olaniyan (Jobstown)

W75kg Dearbhla Tinnelly (Clann Naofa)

75kg Tyler Meade (Hyland BA)

W80kg Brianna Ryan (Setanta L)

80kg Joseph Hutchinson (Neilstown)

W80+kg Nasya Mc Jyn-Igelige (Clann Naofa)

80+kg Bernard Cawley (St Davids)

There are hopes to run two more National Championships this year, with the U-22’s and Boy/Girl competitions penciled in for later in the year.