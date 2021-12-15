Headline News News Pro News 

Zaur Anita nominated for RTÉ Sport Manager of the Year Award

Zaur Antia has been nominated for the RTÉ Sport Manager of the Year Award.

Antia is among 10 managers and Head Coaches nominated for the prestigious accolade and goes up against Neill Delahaye, Stephen Bradley, Leo Cullen, John Kiely, Henry de Bromhead, Eammon Murray, Dominic Casey, Cathal Murray and Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan.

Of the High Performance coach’s nomination, RTE said: “Ireland’s boxing head coach Zaur Antia masterminded two more Olympic medals in Tokyo. The Bray-based Georgian is credited for coaching athletes to a quarter of Ireland’s total Olympic medals. Aidan Walsh’s bronze and Kellie Harrington’s gold were added to his list of boxing achievements at this year’s games.”

The winner will be unveiled on RTÉ One on Saturday evening. It will be a big night for Irish boxing, as Tokyo Olympic gold medallist, Kellie Harrington, and Olympic champion and undisputed world lightweight champion, Katie Taylor, are shortlisted in the Sportsperson of the Year.

Billy Walsh was the last boxing related winner of the award picking up the gong in 2012 after the success of the London Olympics.

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

