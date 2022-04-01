Youth Team to take on Ireland select at the National Stadium tomorrow

A series of test matches will take place at the National Stadium, Dublin, on April 2nd.

The tests are taking place as part of Team Ireland’s preparations for the 2022 European Youth Championships, taking place in Sofia, Bulgaria, from April 10th to 22nd.

339 boxers from 38 nations competed at the 2021 EUBC Championships, in Budva, Montenegro, in October.

The Team Ireland test match series begins on Saturday at 11am.

Bouts:

Patsy Joyce VS James Faulkner

Jason Nevin VS Brian Gilroy

Caoimhe Kinsella VS Lucy O’Neill

Laura Moran VS Nicole O’Sullivan

Katie O’Keefe VS Carleigh Irvine

Adam McKenna VS Cian O’Toole

David McDonagh VS Sean Trant

Georgia McGovern VS Carol Coughlan

Dearbhla Tinnelly/Cliona Darcy Way/Judy Bobbett

Tom McDonnell VS Owen Cleary

Bobbi Flood VS Sean Brennan

Shakira Donoghue VS Natalia Fasciszewska

Winnie McDonagh VS Elizabeth Lloyd

John Donoghue VS Nathan Horrigan

Nathan Ojo VS Sean Dinnergan

Emma Keating VS Jodie Byrne

Yasmine Meredith VS Ava Hendry

Gavin Ryan VS Anton Genocki

Jim Donovan/Michael McCarthy/Shane O’Neill

Gabrielle Mongan VS Rebecca Collins

Esther Lambe VS Chloe Gabriel

Josh Olaniyan VS Ryan Lee

Bernie Cawley VS Jack Cooley