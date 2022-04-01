Youth Team to take on Ireland select at the National Stadium tomorrow
A series of test matches will take place at the National Stadium, Dublin, on April 2nd.
The tests are taking place as part of Team Ireland’s preparations for the 2022 European Youth Championships, taking place in Sofia, Bulgaria, from April 10th to 22nd.
339 boxers from 38 nations competed at the 2021 EUBC Championships, in Budva, Montenegro, in October.
The Team Ireland test match series begins on Saturday at 11am.
Bouts:
Patsy Joyce VS James Faulkner
Jason Nevin VS Brian Gilroy
Caoimhe Kinsella VS Lucy O’Neill
Laura Moran VS Nicole O’Sullivan
Katie O’Keefe VS Carleigh Irvine
Adam McKenna VS Cian O’Toole
David McDonagh VS Sean Trant
Georgia McGovern VS Carol Coughlan
Dearbhla Tinnelly/Cliona Darcy Way/Judy Bobbett
Tom McDonnell VS Owen Cleary
Bobbi Flood VS Sean Brennan
Shakira Donoghue VS Natalia Fasciszewska
Winnie McDonagh VS Elizabeth Lloyd
John Donoghue VS Nathan Horrigan
Nathan Ojo VS Sean Dinnergan
Emma Keating VS Jodie Byrne
Yasmine Meredith VS Ava Hendry
Gavin Ryan VS Anton Genocki
Jim Donovan/Michael McCarthy/Shane O’Neill
Gabrielle Mongan VS Rebecca Collins
Esther Lambe VS Chloe Gabriel
Josh Olaniyan VS Ryan Lee
Bernie Cawley VS Jack Cooley