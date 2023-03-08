Amateur Headline News Latest News 

Youth Squad to contest four-nation round-robin named

An eight-strong Youth team has been named to contest a four-nation round-robin.

The competition, being hosted by the Italian Boxing Federation, includes the home nation, France, Hungary and Ireland. It takes place across St. Patrick’s Day, from March 16th to 20th.

Team Ireland

48kg: Carleigh Maria Irving (Oakleaf)

50kg: Katie O’Keeffe  (Kanturk)

52kg: Esther Lambe (Setanta)

54kg: Niamh Keogh (Olympic Mullingar)

57kg: Natalia Fasciszewska (Castlebar)

60kg: Ava Rose Henry Lyndon (Dublin Docklands)

66kg: Gabrielle Mongan (WhiteChurch)

70kg: Nell Mc Laughlin (Eagle BC)

Coaches

William Brereton (St. Brigid’s BC)

Aoife Hennigan ( Swinford BC)

