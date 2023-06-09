Young Irish Team Selected for Haringey Box Cup

A 15 strong Team Ireland squad has been named to contest the Haringey Box Cup.

This is the first time a Team Ireland squad will participate in the tournament, held in the Alexandra Palace from June 16th to 18th.

Team Ireland Squad

48kg Ciara Walsh, Smithfield Boxing Club

52kg Chloe Gabriel, Mulhuddart Boxing Club

60kg Zara Breslin, Tramore Boxing Club

66kg Leanne Murphy, Togher Boxing Club

70kg Evelyn Igharo, Clann Naofa Boxing Club

81+kg Shauna Kearney, Bunclody Boxing Club

48kg Padraig Downey, St John Bosco, Antrim

48kg Bryce Collins, Holy Trinity Boxing Club

60kg Jason Nevin, Olympic L

60 Adam Sinnott, Rathnew Boxing Club

67kg Ryan McCarthy, Fr. Horgan’s Boxing Club

67kg Cían Cramer, Cabra Boxing Club

71kg Darragh Gilroy, Fr. Flanagan’s Boxing Club

75kg Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club

80kg David Kennedy, Gorey Boxing Club

Coaches:

Ger McDaid

Igor Khmil

Lynne McEnery

James Doyle

Anthony White, R&J