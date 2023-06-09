Young Irish Team Selected for Haringey Box Cup
A 15 strong Team Ireland squad has been named to contest the Haringey Box Cup.
This is the first time a Team Ireland squad will participate in the tournament, held in the Alexandra Palace from June 16th to 18th.
Team Ireland Squad
48kg Ciara Walsh, Smithfield Boxing Club
52kg Chloe Gabriel, Mulhuddart Boxing Club
60kg Zara Breslin, Tramore Boxing Club
66kg Leanne Murphy, Togher Boxing Club
70kg Evelyn Igharo, Clann Naofa Boxing Club
81+kg Shauna Kearney, Bunclody Boxing Club
48kg Padraig Downey, St John Bosco, Antrim
48kg Bryce Collins, Holy Trinity Boxing Club
60kg Jason Nevin, Olympic L
60 Adam Sinnott, Rathnew Boxing Club
67kg Ryan McCarthy, Fr. Horgan’s Boxing Club
67kg Cían Cramer, Cabra Boxing Club
71kg Darragh Gilroy, Fr. Flanagan’s Boxing Club
75kg Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown Boxing Club
80kg David Kennedy, Gorey Boxing Club
Coaches:
Ger McDaid
Igor Khmil
Lynne McEnery
James Doyle
Anthony White, R&J