Young Irish team draw with Wales

A young Irish team drew with a strong Wales select in the first International tournament to take place at the National Stadium this year.

It finished 5-5 after 10 bouts last Friday night as an Irish team made up of Youth and U22 fighters impressed on the South Circular Road.

Youths

51KG Corey Jones, Wales beat Adam McKenna, Ireland, 4-1

54KG Gavin Ryan, Ireland, beat Joe Williams, Wales, 5-0

54KG Esther Lambe, Ireland beat Ffion Wilmott, Wales, 5-0

63.5KG Tom McDonnell Ireland beat Cole Rees, Wales, 3-2

67KG William Bennett, Wales beat David Blaney, Ireland 5-0

69KG Cian Cramer, Ireland beat TJ Price, Wales, 4-1

71KG Bobbi Flood, Ireland V Luke Corcoran, Wale, 5-0

U-22

51KG Owen Harris, Wales, beat Cian O’Toole, Ireland, 5-0

54KG Scott Richards, Wales beat Michael Stokes, Ireland, 4-1

71KG Orlando Sotomi, Wales, beat Eric Byrne , Ireland, 5-0s

Brilliant night of boxing with @WelshBoxing in the National Stadium tonight 🥊



🇮🇪 5

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿5



Re-watch all the action here: https://t.co/fT1kkRLfgu https://t.co/bLNGosZ9zp pic.twitter.com/xkJxwPjlYK — IABA (@IABABOXING) March 4, 2022

Supporting Bouts

57KG Roy Colgan, Avona beat Leon McMahon, Glengormley, 5-0

60KG Lee McEvoy Avona beat Lee Hanna, Glengormley, 5-0

Exhibition:

Louis Rooney (Star) v Karl Reilly (Immaculata)