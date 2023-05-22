Young Ireland Team Named for Eindhoven Cup

An a young but strong 18 boxer Team Ireland squad is gearing up to contest the Eindhoven Box Cup.

The tournament takes place in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, from May 26th to 29th and will be contested by 150 boxers from 29 nations.

The tournament is expected to be live-streamed through the LOC’s website, here

Team Ireland

51kg: Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity BC

57kg: Donagh Keary, Rathfriland ABC

57kg: Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Antrim

60kg: Rhys Owens, Erne BC

63.5kg: Shamie (James) McDonagh

67kg: Gareth Dowling, Dublin Docklands BC

75kg: Gavin Rafferty, Dublin Docklands BC

80kg: James Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC

86kg: Kian Hedderman, OLOL

92kg: David Nevin, Holy Family, Drogheda

92+kg: Martin McDonagh, Crumlin Boxing Club

50kg: Caitlyn Fryers, Immaculata ABC

50kg: Chantelle Robinson, Saviour’s Crystal BC

54kg: Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC

54kg: Rachel Lawless, Portlaoise BC/Defence Forces

57kg: Robin Kelly, Ballynacargy

66kg: Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club

75kg: Bethany Doocey, Castlebar

Head Coach: Eoin Pluck

Coach: Igor Khmil

Coach Philip Keogh

Coach Amanda Spence

R&J Philip Hollowed

R&J Gary McGillion