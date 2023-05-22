Young Ireland Team Named for Eindhoven Cup
An a young but strong 18 boxer Team Ireland squad is gearing up to contest the Eindhoven Box Cup.
The tournament takes place in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, from May 26th to 29th and will be contested by 150 boxers from 29 nations.
The tournament is expected to be live-streamed through the LOC’s website, here
Team Ireland
51kg: Clepson dos Santos, Holy Trinity BC
57kg: Donagh Keary, Rathfriland ABC
57kg: Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Antrim
60kg: Rhys Owens, Erne BC
63.5kg: Shamie (James) McDonagh
67kg: Gareth Dowling, Dublin Docklands BC
75kg: Gavin Rafferty, Dublin Docklands BC
80kg: James Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC
86kg: Kian Hedderman, OLOL
92kg: David Nevin, Holy Family, Drogheda
92+kg: Martin McDonagh, Crumlin Boxing Club
50kg: Caitlyn Fryers, Immaculata ABC
50kg: Chantelle Robinson, Saviour’s Crystal BC
54kg: Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC
54kg: Rachel Lawless, Portlaoise BC/Defence Forces
57kg: Robin Kelly, Ballynacargy
66kg: Kaci Rock, Enniskerry Boxing Club
75kg: Bethany Doocey, Castlebar
Head Coach: Eoin Pluck
Coach: Igor Khmil
Coach Philip Keogh
Coach Amanda Spence
R&J Philip Hollowed
R&J Gary McGillion