Young aspiring boxer nabs glove thrown away by Leigh Wood

Leigh Wood’s rubbish has turned into one young Dublin boxer’s treasure.

The signed Michael Conlan boxing glove the Nottingham fighter threw away in Belfast last Thursday now has pride of place in the bedroom of 8-year-old boxing fanatic Bobby Molloy.

After a 2019 tweet emerged seemingly revealing Wood requesting information on how to get some signed Michael Conlan memorabilia, the Belfast fighter presented the fighter, he challenges for the WBA ‘regular’ featherweight world title on March 12, with a signed glove at the second of two Matchroom press conferences to promote the fight last week.

Wood, who claims the Tweet was photoshopped, quickly discarded the gift and threw it on the floor.

Molloy, who boxes out of Corinthians in the North Inner City, was always going to pounce and eventually got his hands on what may become a piece of famous fight memorabilia.

Molloy and his father are press conference regulars and can often be seen at boxing events around the country.

The Europa Hotel holds particularly fond memories for the aspiring boxer as it hosted his ‘spar’ with none other than WBC heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury a few years ago.