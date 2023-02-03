‘You’ll have to kill me to stop me’ – Cronin adamant he’ll end another Kerry sporting famine

Forget green and gold ribbons Kevin Cronin [5(2)-0] says he will dress the Sam Maguire Cup in the green and gold of the BUI Celtic title.

Cronin will get the chance to emulate the Kerry footballers by bringing national success to the Munster county when he fights for the vacant BUI light heavyweight title in Belfast on February 4.

The Kingdom hasn’t had a domestic king at any weight in recent history, and just like the county’s GAA team ended an eight-year All-Ireland drought last summer, the light heavyweight wants to end the boxing title famine.

Indeed, he is adamant it would take drastic action to stop him from first buckling the pretty strap around his waist and subsequently the All-Ireland Trophy.

“I’m a proud Kerry man and County Kerry has been in a drought, it’s too long since we had a professional boxing champion. It’s time to change that,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“February 4th you’ll have to kill me to stop me from taking that belt on the night. I plan to be the first to put a belt around the Sam Maguire,” he adds before suggesting he is going to have big impact on Kerry Sport.

“People don’t know it yet but I’m about to change the game down here. I obviously have some big goals in my boxing career but right now this is my world title. We’ve got a very good and tricky undefeated opponent in front of us, an opponent that can not be overlooked in any way.”

The opponent in front of him, indeed standing between him and the title, is BUI Celtic super middleweight champion, Jamie Morrissey [4(1)-0].

The Limerick fighter has the potential to cause trouble and will have moments in the fight predicts Cronin – but ultimately ‘The Kingdom Warrior’ is confident he will win the first all-Irish fight of 2023 to start his own title reign.

“I think this fight will sway for a few rounds. I have no doubt Jamie will have his moments and we will need to overcome them but I’ll be ready for the fire and believe I’ll come out on top.

“I respect Jamie a lot but business is business and I can see me breaking him down with my ring experience and then I’ll look to take him out in the championship rounds. I’m sure Jamie is also confident but may the best man win.”