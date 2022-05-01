‘You Must be Blind Love’ – Katie Taylor’s Mother Goes Full Irish Mammy on Post Fight Heckler

Katie Taylor’s mother Bridget went full Irish Mammy on a post-fight heckler in Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

Mid an interview with Fight Hub the Irish Icon’s mam was confronted by a fan who claimed Amanda Serrano was ‘robbed’ in the greatest female fight of all time.

In true Irish Mammy fashion, Taylor wasn’t going to let it slide and questioned the vocal fan’s eyesight as she came to the defence of her daughter.

It’s a lovely moment that will only further endear Taylor and her family to Irish fight fans, and one that adds another human touch to what was possibly the greatest night in Irish sport.

The Irish legend added to her already unrivaled legacy by winning the first female fight to top a Madison Square Garden hosted bill on Saturday.

The Wicklow lightweight defended her undisputed crown after a sensational 10 rounds, overcoming a shakey middle portion to finish strong and seal an incredible win.

The first female fight to headline at ‘The Mecca of Boxing’, it was a fitting occasion and fight, with Taylor’s skill and will overcoming the power and ferocity of Serrano.

Hurt badly in the fifth, it looked as though Taylor may be stopped but the Olympic gold medallist summoned something from somewhere to win enough rounds to seal a split-decision win, the best of her professional career, and one of the best in Irish boxing history.

Taylor’s mother certainly wasn’t going to allow anyone to question such a performance, the win, or the result.

On Sunday pictures were shared showing Taylor celebrating backstage after the amazing win and they included a photo of a touching moment between mother and daughter in the quiet of the dressing room.

April 30, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Katie Taylor celebrates with her mom after her victory over Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden. Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.