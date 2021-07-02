“You get beat so you have to fight someone shit?” – No fear for high-level Tyrone McKenna

Whoever said ‘losing takes away the one thing a boxer needs, confidence’ doesn’t know Tyrone McKenna [21(6)-2(0)-1].

The Belfast light welter suffered points reverse to bitter rival Ohara Davies last time out.

It was a reverse against a fighter he had called to fight and promised to defeat for three years – and a loss in a fight with a career-changing contract with Top Rank said to be on the line.

A contentious points decision, it was the kind of defeat that most would be advised – and forgiven – for easing their way back from – but as it has become clear over recent years McKenna isn’t most.

The 31-year-old colourful character jumps straight in against an undefeated Kazakh fighter on the eagerly anticipated Féile Fight Night come August 6th.

McKenna twice-postponed clash with Zhankosh Turarov [24(17)-0] has finally landed on the undercard of Michael Conlan versus TJ Doheny clash at the Falls Park in Belfast.

Granted ‘Da Kazakh Kid’ hasn’t any big names on his resume but he has power and it’sl anything but an ‘ease your way back in’ clash.

McKenna wouldn’t have it any other way. Indeed, he seems surprised when asked if a get back to winning ways fight was ever an option.

“Whats a routine comeback really? To fight a low-level journeyman? To have a warm-up fight? I believe they are the most pointless things about the sport, it’s never interested me,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“You get beat so now you’ve to fight someone shit? No thanks. I’m a high-level fighter and I want to be in big fights and big fights only. My manager Jamie [Conlan] knew that and produced what I wanted. Straight in, no bother, WBO Intercontinental title on the line, undefeated Kazakh, hard puncher, I’ll take that every day of the week.”

“That’s what gets me outta my pyjamas in the morning.”

Turarov’s record makes for good reading, but without too much knowledge of his opponents to date, it’s hard to gauge how good he really is.

McKenna has done his homework and is expecting a big puncher but believes he will provide the hyped fighter with his first real acid test.

“I know he’s a hard puncher but he’s been inactive, which is a massive disadvantage in boxing.”

“He’s also never really been tested but that’s not to say he isn’t the real deal. We will see if he actually is what the hype says.”

On the other hand, southpaw McKenna believes he has proven himself and earned his crust the hard way.

“I’ve fought high calibre opponents,” he adds.

“My record speaks for itself I’m 25th in the world on BoxRec for a reason. I’ve never had a career of cherry-picking and maybe that’ll be his downfall,” he continues before promising the full Tyrone McKenna experience.

“I’ll be bringing home a WBO Inter Continental title. I know this war will entertain the fans and have you all at the edge of your seats.”