‘You don’t look for a fight on a week’s notice if you’re not confident’ – Joe Ward gives Buatsi sparring insight

Joe Ward is ready to set about making sure the biggest names in the light heavyweight division have no option but to fight him.

One of Ireland’s greatest amateurs registered his tenth pro win when he easily defeated Prince Oko Narty in his first pro fight on home soil on Saturday night.

Speaking after the multi-time World and European champion expressed a desire to level up and said he is ready for any of the big names.

The 30-year-old natural talent is aware his resume and reputation make securing those fights that little bit harder, so claims he’ll set about forcing the elite fighter’s hand.

“I believe it’s my time now,” he told Irish-boxing.com. “I want to fight for belts, get myself in the top 15 in the world, and then challenge all these guys at the top of the division.

“The key is to put yourself in a position where you get into the top 15 of the world and keep making strides forward. I’ve a massive background with the Olympics, the World and European medals, they know I’m a force to the reckoned with, so obviously they won’t agree to fight me straight away so I have to put myself in a position where they can’t refuse.”

Ward, who also expressed his delight at having fought at home for the first time, had tried to jump up the ladder earlier this month when offering to fight old amateur sparring partner Joshua Buatsi upon hearing Dan Azeez had pulled out of their eagerly anticipated Boxxer clash injured. He hinted his performances in sparring the Brit allowed him to make the call out with confidence.

Watch the full interview below: