‘You don’t have to wait for the decision then’ – Esther Lambe delighted with Irish title stoppage win

Esther Lambe was grateful she was denied the torturous decision revel in the National Stadium earlier this month.

The National final veteran knows all too well the torment that comes with waiting for the judge’s scorecard come decider time, so the Setanta boxer was over the moon to win the 52kg Irish Under-18 title by stoppage.

“I’m delighted. I’ve been training all over covid with my dad. The hard work really paid off tonight,” the teenager told Irish-boxing.com be discussing how she felt about the manner of the win.

“It’s always a great plus [to win by stoppage]. You don’t have to wait for the decision then.”

Lambe went into the tournament as a four-time Irish champion and a European medal winner but may not have been deemed favourite due to the fact she was one of the younger competitors.

However, she managed to show her class win the gong and is now targeting European success.

“This year I’m the year younger of the 18s so it’s great to win,” she explained before discussing her aspirations.

“Short term hopefully go out to the Europeans and try and get a medal out there. Long-term goals are to win the Elites, get to the High Performance and hopefully box in the Olympics.”