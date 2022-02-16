Amateur Headline News News 

‘You don’t have to wait for the decision then’ – Esther Lambe delighted with Irish title stoppage win

Jonny Stapleton ,

Esther Lambe was grateful she was denied the torturous decision revel in the National Stadium earlier this month.

The National final veteran knows all too well the torment that comes with waiting for the judge’s scorecard come decider time, so the Setanta boxer was over the moon to win the 52kg Irish Under-18 title by stoppage.

“I’m delighted. I’ve been training all over covid with my dad. The hard work really paid off tonight,” the teenager told Irish-boxing.com be discussing how she felt about the manner of the win.

“It’s always a great plus [to win by stoppage]. You don’t have to wait for the decision then.”

Lambe went into the tournament as a four-time Irish champion and a European medal winner but may not have been deemed favourite due to the fact she was one of the younger competitors.

However, she managed to show her class win the gong and is now targeting European success.

“This year I’m the year younger of the 18s so it’s great to win,” she explained before discussing her aspirations.

“Short term hopefully go out to the Europeans and try and get a medal out there. Long-term goals are to win the Elites, get to the High Performance and hopefully box in the Olympics.”

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Back On – Ray Moylette vs Larry Fryers grudge match remade for St Patrick’s weekend card

Jonny Stapleton

MHD XI Postponed – Murphy topped bill pushed back

Jonny Stapleton

Mick’s career won’t be defined by Rio robbery says pro bro

irishboxing