York Hall Fight Date for Paul Ryan

Paul Ryan [2(1)-0] will look to build on a mini statement win when he returns to the ring later this month.

The Dubliner has been handed a February 11 date and will become only the second Irish fighter to trade leather when he competes at the icon York Hall.

The Pete Taylor trained southpaw will start what is he hoping will be a busy year against a yet to be confirmed opponent on a card topped by Danny Dignum versus Grant Davies for the WBO European ranking title.

The light-middleweight caught the eye stopping Damian Esquisabel, a fighter with successful Irish previous, in just 47 seconds at the Ulster Hall in November.

It was the kind of performance Ryan, who was disappointed with his performance in his debut win, wants to be associated with and one he wants to continue to produce moving forward.

“That was my real debut there not what you saw back in April, tonight that’s me,” a delighted Ryan told Irish-boxing.com at the time.

“I hit hard, so the first shot I hit him with I knew I hurt him. I could see him stepping back and then my coach Pete [Taylor] called for me to go to the body, I swung with a shot and folded him like a deckchair.”