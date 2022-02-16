Years of Hard Work Pays Off for First Time Champ Adam McKenna

Adam McKenna believes he got reward for years of hard work on National Under-18 Championships finals night.

McKenna picked up his first Irish title in the National Stadium just over a week ago when he defeated Oisin Worsencroft of Riverstown in the 51kg final.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com afterwards he couldn’t hide his delight and revealed the win came on the back of years of dedication and hard work.

“I’m delighted, just happy to get my first Irish title,” he said.

“I’ve worked for years for this,” he adds before revealing having had a taste of success heis hungry for more.

“This means everything and hopefully it’s the first of many.”

The Holy Family 16-year-old’s win ensured three generations of the McKenna family have now won Irish titles as the Ballsgrove-based boxer followed in the footsteps of his grandfather Christy and dad Damien.