“Yapping” Craig McCarthy won’t be able to handle Graham McCormack

Graham McCormack [8(1)-2(1)] says he is living in Craig McCarthy‘s head rent-free and enjoying the comfortable surrounds.

The Munster duo clash in an eagerly anticipated BUI Celtic super middleweight title fight that has been made all the more mouthwatering by some online jousting.

The Limerick side of the fight believes he has won the mind games battle and had got into his foe’s head ahead of the Ring Kings-promoted SETU-Arena hosted battle.

The ‘G-Train’ also says he is enjoying the re-injection of a bit of needled after a quiet build-up to a fight with Fearghus Quinn, although he doesn’t think Built2Last is enjoying the verbal battle as much.

“He’s obviously obsessing about me at the minute. I’m on his mind, I’m in his head. I know I’m in his head and he’s not in mine. I couldn’t give two f*cks what he says or what he does because I April 8th I know what I have to do get the win and I will be getting the win,” McCormack told Irish-boxing.com.

“He hasn’t stopped yapping since the fight’s been made. I saw he put out a post saying less talk, he’s the one talking. He seems to be full of talk but you know what I enjoy that.”

The Shaun Kelly-trained southpaw obviously enjoys the attention the noise brings but also likes a drama-filled build up because it affords him extra motivation.

“With Fearghus, he’s a good fighter, he gets in and fights and doesn’t really say much, so there was no real needle there or excitement. With Dom [Donegan] there was needle and I was amped up in camp. This is the same it helped me enjoy camp. I’m buzzing, a few of his supporters are telling me I’m going to lose that riles me up, I like all that.”

There was no real bad blood between the pair when the fight was being mooted over the last 18 months or so, but once McCormack said he felt McCarthy [9(1)-1(1)-1] didn’t want it things changed.

The Déise fighter and former BUI Celtic super middleweight title challenger took offence and suggested his Munster cousin had poked the bear.

“He said he had plans and he’d see me in September, so he didn’t want the fight then,” comments the Ian Gaughran-mentored McCormack before claiming all that has gone before is irrelevant now as an ‘exciting’ fight has been made.

“Look, he’s taken the fight now. Did he want it? I don’t know, but we are here now. We’ve a belt on the line and it’s a great fight, a 50-50 fight, we are both the same age the same record, Limerick versus Waterford, he’s loud I’m loud it’s going to be exciting.”

“These are the fights you are in boxing for. Like I’ve said on numerous occasions I don’t know when I’ll be out of this game so I want the best possible fights you can get for the last chapter of my career. These are the fights I want. I told Ian that and he has bent over backwards to make sure that happens.”