Wrestle Mania! Callum Walsh discusses ‘crazy’ training with UFC star

Not quite an alligator like the great Muhammad Ali but Callum Walsh has been wrestling in the lead up to his next outing.

In fact, the LA-based fighter has been doing quite a lot of things different as he prepares for his third pro outing on top of a UFC Fight Pass bill, set for the Quiet Cannon Country Club, Montebello, and Thursday night.

The light-middleweight Munster Monster has been training alongside MMA star Tony Ferguson in the build-up to his clash with undefeated American Luis Garcia [3(1)-0] – and it’s meant some ‘crazy’ workout times and antics.

“I trained with Tony a lot. Me and Tony run together, I wrestled with Tony, we’ve done a lot of stuff together, me and Tony,” revealed Walsh. “It’s crazy, training with Tony. I never wrestled before in my life, and I actually wrestled with Tony the first time. Crazy, unbelievably crazy experience.”

The Freddie Roach trained 21-year-old prospect also did some running with Ferguson, who suffered a now infamous defeat to Michael Chandler at UFC 274 and now has beef with Conor McGregor over ‘chicken nugget’ comments, and not necessarily at normal times.

“Me and Tony, when we go running, he brings all these drills into it, like American football drills, and this kind of stuff. And any time I did go running with Tony, it was like the middle of the night,” recalled Walsh.

“Tony shows up to my house at like 12 o’clock at night, and we just go running. It’s a lot of unusual training but it’s good, I like it, it’s fun. It makes things fun, and I enjoy it.”

The latest they’ve been out running? “There was one night actually he texted me, I think it was like 11:30, 12 at night, he was just like ‘let’s go.’ He just texted me ‘let’s go!’ I was like ‘alright, let’s go.’”

The training the Cork fighter has put in with Roach at the Wild Card gym is more important with regard to this week’s fight. However, he was speaking to press as a guest of Dana White at UFC 274, where he got good media exposure and captured the attention of MMA journalists.

He will now be looking to impress them in the ring as he looks for a third successive first round knockout on the top Thursday’s UFC Fight Pass broadcast 360 Promotions promoted card.