‘Would love to make it happen’ – Jay Quigley willing to revisit English option

Jason Quigley [19(14)-1(0)] said he would be happy to share the ring with Jack Cullen [20(9)-2(2)-1] next if world champion Demetrius Andrade wasn’t keen.

The Donegal fighter has been linked with the WBO world champion for a number of months now and there have been positive noises made about a possible match-up.

However, no official offer or serious contact has been made, meaning the Golden Boy middleweight has to keep his options open.

One option he wouldn’t mind exploring is former Last Man Standing contestant Jack Cullen.

The Bolton native claimed the biggest win of his career by outpointing former world title challenger Avni Yildirim over ten rounds to earn the IBF International super-middleweight ranking title.

Cullen outboxed and outfought ‘Mr Robot’ in front of his vocal support at the Matchroom HQ in Essex – with the final scorecards reading 100-90, 98-92, and 97-93 in favour of the Michael Jennings-trained fighter.

Speaking online after the win Quigley suggested he love to make it.



Who else would like to see this fight ? Would love to make it happen if @BooBooAndrade not going to get his team to reach out 🥊🔥 @Micheladatime @EddieHearn @AndyLeeBoxing @dazn https://t.co/LNZGHtDdZO — Jason Quigley (@jay_quigley) July 31, 2021

The world amateur silver medal winner and Cullen were due to meet in May of last year before lockdown put paid those plans.

There was then talk of a Fight Camp clash but with being in the running to fight none other than Saul Canelo Alvarez, Quigley elected against tieing himself down last August.

The Andy Lee trained fighter patched things up when he defeated Shane Mosley Jr live on DAZN Las Vegas in May.