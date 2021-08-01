Headline News News Pro News 

‘Would love to make it happen’ – Jay Quigley willing to revisit English option

Jason Quigley [19(14)-1(0)] said he would be happy to share the ring with Jack Cullen [20(9)-2(2)-1] next if world champion Demetrius Andrade wasn’t keen.

The Donegal fighter has been linked with the WBO world champion for a number of months now and there have been positive noises made about a possible match-up.

However, no official offer or serious contact has been made, meaning the Golden Boy middleweight has to keep his options open.

One option he wouldn’t mind exploring is former Last Man Standing contestant Jack Cullen.

The Bolton native claimed the biggest win of his career by outpointing former world title challenger Avni Yildirim over ten rounds to earn the IBF International super-middleweight ranking title.

Cullen outboxed and outfought ‘Mr Robot’ in front of his vocal support at the Matchroom HQ in Essex – with the final scorecards reading 100-90, 98-92, and 97-93 in favour of the Michael Jennings-trained fighter. 

Speaking online after the win Quigley suggested he love to make it.

The world amateur silver medal winner and Cullen were due to meet in May of last year before lockdown put paid those plans.

There was then talk of a Fight Camp clash but with being in the running to fight none other than Saul Canelo Alvarez, Quigley elected against tieing himself down last August.

The Andy Lee trained fighter patched things up when he defeated Shane Mosley Jr live on DAZN Las Vegas in May.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

