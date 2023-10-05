Worth the Wait – Excited Danny Keating plans show-stopping homecoming display

‘Proud Cork man’ Danny Keating [7(4)-0] is determined to put on a show for his own.

This Saturday night sees the exciting welterweight prospect fight for the first time in his home city since he boxed Eunice Chaima in the vest at an Ireland vs England clash in Rochestown Park Hotel as far back as 2012.

The Tony Davitt-trained Munster man, who began his career in Australia and has fought in Galway, Spain and Belfast , is delighted to be home and is determined to make sure the homecoming was worth the wait with a standout performance.

“It’s something I always dreamed of,” he says when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“I knew since the day I turned pro in Australia I’d eventually get to fight at home in front of the Cork fans. I’m a proud Cork man,” he adds before claiming a desire to perform outweighs any pressure to put on a show.

“I wouldn’t say there’s more added pressure, it’s more I’m eager to put on a good performance for my home fans.”

The 26-year-old isn’t the only one excited about his Cork debut, his following have created a degree of hype and are hopeful it won’t be a once-off.

“There’s been a great reaction since the show got first announced, Martin Horgan the promoter of the show is well known for putting on great fight nights in Cork. There’s great hope they will run more shows down here. There are plenty of top-quality fighters produced here they can use for cards.”

Keating doesn’t know too much of his yet-to-be-officially confirmed opponent, although he knows enough to predict he may have to go the distance.

“I haven’t seen much on my opponent. I believe they’re flying him in from Poland, he’s fought a lot of Top English prospects and gone the distance every time.

“My prediction is the same as always. I want to put on a top performance and if the knockout is there he will be taken out.”