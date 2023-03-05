Worse than CJ Ross – Frampton laughs at his Fury- Paul scoring

There’s subjective scoring and then there’s Carl Frampton’s unique approach to scoring the recent Jake Paul– Tommy Fury fight.

The Jackal was a spectator of a fight that captured the attention of so many outside the boxing world this day last week.

The former two-weight world champion shared how he scored the bout, which was eventually won by Fury, online, prompting a comical sequence of events.



The Belfast star initially scored, a fight Fury won by an official card of 75-74, 73-76, 73-76, 74-75 in favour of the Brit.

That led to confusion and fans started questioning Frampton’s analysis, pointing out he got rounds five and six mixed up after both fighters were deducted points.

Just looked at the score card again I think I scored round 5 and 6 the wrong way round 🙈The right man still won the fight though https://t.co/9VhMLrnicl — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) February 26, 2023

Correcting himself, Frampton said “Just looked at the score card again I think I scored round 5 and 6 the wrong way round. The right man still won the fight though.”

On further examination of my scorecard. Fury won the round where he had a point deducted for holding, meaning it was 9-9 rather than 10-8 to Paul. Which means I scored it 76-73 Fury. I'm worse than CJ Ross 😂 https://t.co/gr0r6a2Q0E — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) February 27, 2023

The confusion didn’t end there, however, as this time the retired fighter noticed another error.

He added: “On further examination of my scorecard. Fury won the round where he had a point deducted for holding, meaning it was 9-9 rather than 10-8 to Paul. Which means I scored it 76-73 Fury. I’m worse than CJ Ross.”

CJ Ross is the retired boxing judge who had some of the more questioned scorecards in recent times and infamously scored Floyd Mayweather’s win over Canelo Alvarez as a draw.