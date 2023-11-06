World Youth Champion on the comeback trail

Katelynn Phelan [5(1)-0] is on the comeback trail and is promising to come back with a bang.

Serious excitement started to brew with regard to the Kildare prospect when she dominated and stopped Jessica Shadko to pick up the WBC world youth title in Germany in the February of 2020 – but has fizzled out somewhat since.

Rather than kick on, the talented ‘Smiling Assassin’ kicked back and took time out of the sport. The younger sister of pro Allan Phelan did register a win over former Katie Taylor foe Karina Kopinska in Luxemburg in 2021 but hasn’t been seen in the squared circle since.

However, the sabbatical looks like it’s coming to an end as Phelan has bolstered comeback rumours by suggesting she is en route back to the ring.

Speaking online she said: “As a lot of you know I took some time away from boxing but I’m back. I am excited to say I’m back and with a bang. I have a new team around me and new goals set.”

Before the sabbatical, many were suggesting Phelan was ready for some serious step-ups and had the potential to be a fixture at world level. Indeed her promoters at the time, Boxing Ireland were plotting a 2021 world title assault for the young star and had big homecoming plans.

With some good wins already under her belt, Phelan, who at just 23 still has massive amounts of time on her hands, wouldn’t be long about securing some solid fights.

The details of her new team have yet to be confirmed.