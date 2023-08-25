World Title Road Map Revealed for Callum Walsh

Callum Walsh could be a world champion before the end of next year if things go to plan.

Walsh fights for just the eighth time in America tonight but has been progressing at a faster-than-normal pace, both in and out of the ring.

His promoter, experienced star maker Tom Loeffler reveals the foot will be kept on the accelerator with something big planned for November.

Indeed, the man, who guided Gennady Glovokin and the Klitschko brothers to success, believes the Freddie Roach-trained UFC Fight Pass bill topper will be world title-ready as early as the end of 2024.

The 360 Promotions boss is adamant the Cork prospect will have the experience and profile to challenge for world honours in just over a year.

“I really think Callum will be ready to fight for the world title by the end of next year,” he says confidently.

“After this upcoming fight, he’ll fight once more this year and a few more, and then by the end of next year I really think he’ll be ready. Callum is one of those fighters, who generates a lot of interest, from television revenue, tickets, sponsorship. He’s selling out the events,” he adds before hinting at something big for November.

“What we’ve got planned for him in November, will make a lot of people take notice!”

Walsh navigated a big step up with relative ease last time out, stopping the experienced Carson Jones in four.

El Pitbull” Juan Jose Velasco is his latest challenge in a WBC US Silver light-middleweight defence. Loeffler argues the Commerce Casino, LA, hosted clash is another step in the right direction and a tougher fight than upset specialist Jones, not that Team Walsh are worried.

“Juan Jose is actually more experienced and more dangerous and a nice step up, for Callum to learn. Callum has a background rich with a wealth of amateur experience and coupled with Hall of Fame Trainer Freddie Roach, we definitely want to put him on the fast track, especially as every fight is being televised on UFC Fight Pass as the main event. Callum and Freddie haven’t turned down one opponent that we’ve suggested. The caliber of opponent increases with each fight. All in all, it’s one of those learning experiences in building Callum into the star that we know he can be.

“Callum has the complete package. When I started working with Triple G he was thirty years old. I started working with Callum when he was twenty one. He has the punching power, the amateur experience, the professional style, the poise in the ring but Callum also had the charisma that you need to become an attraction and a marketable boxer. He has a lot of followers on social media. He has that brash Irish style and attitude. He welcomes carrying the flag of Ireland on his shoulders. Callum’s eager to lead the charge to become the next Irish world champion.”