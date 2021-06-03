Headline News News Pro News 

World title hopeful Jason Quigley buried the hatchet with Eddie Hearn

Jonny Stapleton ,

Jason Quigley [19(14)-1(1)] has buried the hatchet with Eddie Hearn.

The Donegal middle is certain their previous public fall out won’t prevent him getting a shot at Demetrius Andrade [30(18)-0] and the American’s WBO middleweight title.

Quigley and Hearn had a disagreement with regard to a Jack Cullen fight set for Fight Camp last summer. The Sheer Sports managed fighter pulled out of the fight with the Bolton native in the hope he would secure a lucrative shot at Canelo Alvarez , a move the Matchroom boss criticised.

Hearn publicly stated he was baffled and Quigley responded by calling the DAZN-aligned promoter ‘unprofessional’.

Some feared the mini-dispute could prove a potential Andrade vs Quigley world title fight stumbling block.

However, the Golden Boy fighter revealed the pair cleared the air after the World Championship silver medalist defeated Shane Mosley Jr on a Matchroom card last Saturday night.

“I actually said to him after the fight, ‘Hi Eddie, no hard feelings, I might have called you unprofessional in the past, but no hard feelings’ and he was ‘Ah Jesus, don’t be worrying about it or I can’t even remember that,’” said Quigley this week.

“Look Eddie is a businessman. He’s very good at what he does. If it makes sense business-wise, those things won’t throw Eddie off. He’s a shrewd man and he’s good at his job.”

The fact Hearn looked to put the Andy Lee-trained fighter on the same Fight Camp card as Katie Taylor last summer ahead of some of those signed to his fight label, aswell as the fact he put him high up on a big Las Vegas show last weekend shows he does see some value in Quigley.

World champ Andrade doesn’t seem to think a fight with the Irish 160lbs fighter is a bad idea. ‘Boo Boo’ told Irish-boxing.com he would consider Quigley if he couldn’t secure one of the mega fights he is chasing.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

“I am not a journeyman” – Everything on the line for Karl Kelly ahead of crucial Quinn clash

irishboxing

Watch Tommy McCarthy’s second Pro fight LIVE HERE

irishboxing

On This Day: July 5th

Joe O'Neill