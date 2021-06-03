World title hopeful Jason Quigley buried the hatchet with Eddie Hearn

Jason Quigley [19(14)-1(1)] has buried the hatchet with Eddie Hearn.

The Donegal middle is certain their previous public fall out won’t prevent him getting a shot at Demetrius Andrade [30(18)-0] and the American’s WBO middleweight title.

Quigley and Hearn had a disagreement with regard to a Jack Cullen fight set for Fight Camp last summer. The Sheer Sports managed fighter pulled out of the fight with the Bolton native in the hope he would secure a lucrative shot at Canelo Alvarez , a move the Matchroom boss criticised.

Hearn publicly stated he was baffled and Quigley responded by calling the DAZN-aligned promoter ‘unprofessional’.

Some feared the mini-dispute could prove a potential Andrade vs Quigley world title fight stumbling block.

However, the Golden Boy fighter revealed the pair cleared the air after the World Championship silver medalist defeated Shane Mosley Jr on a Matchroom card last Saturday night.

“I actually said to him after the fight, ‘Hi Eddie, no hard feelings, I might have called you unprofessional in the past, but no hard feelings’ and he was ‘Ah Jesus, don’t be worrying about it or I can’t even remember that,’” said Quigley this week.

“Look Eddie is a businessman. He’s very good at what he does. If it makes sense business-wise, those things won’t throw Eddie off. He’s a shrewd man and he’s good at his job.”

😃 ‘There’s been nothing to get excited about.’



🥊 ‘If my boxing spreads this joy back home, it is a blessing.’



Jay Quigley spoke to #OTBAM about an emotional homecoming to Donegal 🟡🟢@GilletteUK #MadeOfWhatMatters



FULL VIDEO ➡️ https://t.co/5DAFnRtItR pic.twitter.com/fiyAx2a3iP — Off The Ball (@offtheball) June 2, 2021

The fact Hearn looked to put the Andy Lee-trained fighter on the same Fight Camp card as Katie Taylor last summer ahead of some of those signed to his fight label, aswell as the fact he put him high up on a big Las Vegas show last weekend shows he does see some value in Quigley.

World champ Andrade doesn’t seem to think a fight with the Irish 160lbs fighter is a bad idea. ‘Boo Boo’ told Irish-boxing.com he would consider Quigley if he couldn’t secure one of the mega fights he is chasing.