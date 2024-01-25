It seems if Connor Coyle had’nt got bad luck he’d have no luck at all.

According to reports last night [Wednesday] the middleweight has been forced to pull out of the biggest fight of his career.

The Derry Journal are reporting, Coyle has withdrawn from his WBA world title eliminator with Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams through injury.

The 33-year-old was set to compete against the Texan on a massive Matchroom card on February 3 at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on the undercard of Conor Benn’s clash with Peter Dobson.

However an injury to his arm has forced him to withdraw.

It’s devastating news for the NABF champion, as a long awaited chance to prove himself at the highest level falls by the wayside, as does an oppurtuinity to earn the right to fight for a world title.

It was the kind of fight the St Joseph ABC graduate had been patiently waiting for after seeing similar ‘breakthrough’ moments fall through, none no more so than the Felix Cash fight set for the cancelled Benn-Eubank card.

On the positive side, Coyle will only be sideline for a month and will retain his world ranking, suggesting he is still only one big win away from a world title shot.