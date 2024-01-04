World title Eliminator – Beat Ammo Williams and Connor Coyle will fight for a world title

Connor Coyle is just one win away from a world title shot.

If ‘The Kid’ manages to have his hand raised on the undercard of Conor Benn versus Peter Dobson in Las Vegas on February 3, he will be next in line for the WBA middleweight title.

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed the Derry middles intriguing clash with Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams is a WBA world title eliminator, meaning the victor will be next for a title Erislandy Lara beat Spike O’Sullivan to claim in 2022.

“It’s a really good fight,” Hearn said after confirming a world title shot will be on the line.

“It’s a big fight for the Irish man and Ammo Williams has looked fantastic. He’s a guy that will fight anyone.”

Hearn also confirmed that DAZN will air the bout at a reasonable hour for Irish fight fans.

In a bid to appease UK fans – considering Benn tops the bill – Matchroom have decided to go for an afternoon card.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun. We are going to do it earlier in the day in Las Vegas, it’s going to be on early afternoon, so it will be on UK time for UK fight fans.”

Coyle and Williams were heavily linked last May and came close to fighting late in the Autumn.

In fact, the NABA middleweight champion was expecting to share the ring with the 27-year-old Texan southpaw in a major fight.

Speaking this summer he told Irish-boxing.com: “We’re the most active middleweights in the rankings. There’s been talk of us fighting but nothing came to fruition so far. I believe he’s fighting again in June so if he handles business, we could hopefully fight in an eliminator or for a world title later this year.”

The bout is exactly the kind of clash ‘The Kid’ has been waiting for and represents a massive opportunity to level up.

Williams is a favourite with Matchroom and like Coyle comes to the fight undefeated. He won the IBF North American title last time out and beat the likes of River Wilson Bent and Kieran Conway on trips to the UK.

Coyle saw a big fight with Felix Cash fall through – along with the entire Eubank- Benn card – this year but did get to NABA defenses in and cemented his status in the WBA top 10.