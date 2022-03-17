World Class Wild Card Sparring has Callum Walsh Ready for Mexican Battle

Callum Walsh [1(1)-0] believes world-class Wild Card sparring gives him a serious edge going into his second pro outing tonight.

The 21-year-old prospect takes on Gael Ibarra [5(4)-6(5)] over six rounds on a 360 Promotions card at the Quiet Cannon Country Club.

It’s a tough enough fight, particularly for a novice pro, but an early test Walsh says he has studied hard for. The Cork fighter hasn’t quite been hitting the books more hitting and been hit by some big names in the sport.

The Freddie Roach trained fighter has been sparring at the Wild Card and believes time spent in against the notable names has helped him prepare for his second pro fight.

“Mentally, it gives a very big edge over my opponents because I know that I’ve been in there with the best boxers in the world,” he said. “Experience wise, they have a lot of experience in the pro game and they show me little tricks and tell me little things and it helps me a lot.”

Check out Callum Walsh from Cork, Ireland🇮🇪 fighting LIVE on @UFCFightPass this Thursday, St. Paddy's Day pic.twitter.com/kEIoHikfVE — danawhite (@danawhite) March 15, 2022

The Riverstown BC graduate’s second pro fight plays out live on UFC Fight Pass and kind words from none other than Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach, Dana White, and promoter Tom Loeffler have cast some spotlight on him.

And Walsh likes the attention: “I just want to be the best, so that helps me to stay disciplined. And I don’t feel that pressure. This is what I want to do. I want to make noise, I want people to be talking about me. So I don’t feel that as pressure; I love it and I enjoy that.”

“Even at my last fight, the crowd that showed up just for me, maybe a normal person would have been very nervous to be performing in front of all the fans and friends, but I loved it,” he adds.

“They actually made me feel a lot better. When I came out to the ring and I could see a hundred people on my side along, just screaming for me and singing, it gave me a boost and I was buzzing going into the ring.”