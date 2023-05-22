World Champion Helps Roscommon to Connacht Title

Not in the world of boxing but Lisa O’Rourke has added another big medal to her trophy cabinet.

The all-round sport star won European U22 gold and was crowned World Amateur Champion in a whirlwind 2022 and has added more silverware in 2023.

The younger sister of European Championship gold medal winner Aoife O’Rourke recently helped her county with the 2023 Connacht Intermediate Championships.

The Castlerea native played a key role as Roscommon defeated Leitrim 2-13 to 1-7 in the Connacht Intermediate Championship final,

O’Rourke played and starred in midfield and assisted the first goal as Roscommon broke a run of three back-to-back defeats to Leitrim.

O’Rourke and Rosscommon will now set their sights on the All-Ireland Championships.

The fighter missed the Irish National Elite Championships and the U22 equivalent with a hand injury and it doesn’t look like she has been selected to represent Ireland in this summer’s Olympic qualifiers. LA 2028 rather than Paris 2024 may be her Olympics.