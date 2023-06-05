World Champion calls out Anthony Cacace

It looks like Anthony Cacace [21(7)-1(0)] may go from being the seeker to the sought-after.

None other than O’Shaquie Foster [20(11)-2(0)] has expressed an interest in fighting the Belfast super featherweight.

Indeed, the WBC champion of the world has his sights set on Cacace’s IBO world title and wants a clash with the ‘The Apace’.

Speaking online the 29-year-old Texan said:

I want his ibo title let’s do it https://t.co/piSp8R66JG — S H⚡️C K (@OshaquieFoster) June 4, 2023

It marks a big turnaround for ‘The Apace’ who appears to be one of the more avoided world-ranked fighters on the circuit.

The Queensberry fighter has been calling for big fights and big names for quite some time now and believed his impressive IBO title win would help ensure his wish was granted.

He did manage to get a big homecoming in his first fight since dethroning Michael Magnesi but not against the kind of name he wanted, defeating tough Pole Damian Wrzesinski on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s world title fight with Luis Alberto Lopez at the SSE Arena.

Post that win, Cacace re mentioned the IBF world champion Joe Cordina as well WBO strap holder Emanuel Navarrete but it seems he may be granted passage to another world champion, as Foster expressed an interest in sharing the ring with him.

Foster claimed the strap by defeating Rey Vargas in a vacant title fight last November and hasn’t fought since.

He has two defeats on his record one of which was against former Larry Fryers foe Samuel Teah, although the 29-year-old hasn’t tasted defeat since 2016 and is on an impressive run of form.