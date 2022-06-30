World Champion Bridges Builds Waterford Starlets Confidence

Kate Radomska [3-0] goes into a step-up fight in England this weekend inspired by world champion Ebanie Bridges.

The Waterford flyweight fights for the fourth time since turning over as recent as last September and for the first time outside Scotland when she goes to work in the Civic Hall in Grays, Essex on Friday.

The little fighter with a big heart steps up to eight rounds in a bid to get title ready and takes on Gemma Ruegg [3-(0)-4(0)], a Brit that comes to win and at the very least will ensure Radomska rounds.

Not a massive jump up the ladder, but an upgrade nonetheless and one Radomska goes into confident and inspired having spent time sparring and working alongside IBF bantamweight world champ Bridges.

Radomska claims she has benefited massively from sharing the ring with the Aussie and is inspired by her unique fight story.

“The sparring with Ebanie was great for this camp,” she tells Irish-boxing.com.

“Being in the ring with someone at her level week in and week out is an invaluable experience,” she adds before revealing Bridges and her coach were impressed.

“Ebanie and Mark Tibbs were impressed with my boxing and it was a massive compliment to be asked back for more rounds. It’s great to speak to and train with someone who was where I am now only a few years ago, and to see where she is now, that gives me soo much inspiration.”

Discussing her fight this weekend, the Robbie Flynn managed fighter was full of excitement looking forward to the challenge both Reugg and navigating eight rounds brings.

“I’m really looking forward to this fight as it’s my first 8 rounder and my opponent is coming to win so I know it’s going to be an exciting fight,” she continues before revealing she comes into the fight after making further improvements.

“Training full time here in Essex with Will Jones is unreal. I’m learning and improving every single day and the results are showing in each fight. I have a great bunch of teammates at Edge Gym who are all on the same mission as myself and it’s a privilege to be surrounded by people like that day in day out.”