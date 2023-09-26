Won’t be ‘Pressured’ into ‘Trojan’ Fight – Agyarko Responds to Hearn Confirming his Taylor Undercard Absence

Caoimhin Agyarko [13(7)-0] says he won’t be pressured into taking a fight he doesn’t feel is right, even if it means missing out on another massive fight in Dublin.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com Eddie Hearn revealed the Belfast favourite won’t box on the massive Katie Taylor – Chantelle Cameron rematch undercard on November 25.

As one of a few Irish fighters promoted by Matchroom, ‘Black Thunder’ looked a cert to appear at the 3Arena and there was regular talk of a fight of note since the card was confirmed.

However, speaking in Dublin on Tuesday, Hearn said the popular Belfast light middleweight’s name won’t appear among the confirmed undercard fighters released over the next 24 hours.

The Matchroom CEO claims he wanted to put the Liverpool-trained Holy Trinity graduate in with former British champion Troy Williamson [20(14)-1-1] but says Agyarko wanted ‘a lesser’ fight first.

“We offered Caoimhin Agyarko the fight with Troy Williamson, which I just thought was the best fight for him. He didn’t want to take that, I think he wants a lesser fighter first, so he won’t be on the card on November 25,” Hearn said.

Responding the 26-year-old, who Hearn previously backed to become a Belfast bill topper, said he wasn’t going to be pushed into the fight.

The Joe McNally-coached fighter felt he underperformed in Dublin in May and thinks he knows why.

Agyarko believes he came back from a hand injury too early on the first Taylor-Cameron installment and says that, along with, a short camp lead to a display that didn’t meet his standards.

He notes he couldn’t afford such a showing against someone of the quality of Williamson, so believes he needs a full camp and another fight with his relatively new team before sharing the ring with former British title-holder ‘Trojan’.

“After Grant Dennis, I wasn’t happy with my performance with such a short camp. In hindsight maybe I needed to wait a bit longer after my surgery, but I couldn’t miss the opportunity to fight in Dublin,” he says when speaking to Irish-boxing.com post hearing Hearn’s comments.

“Troy was offered to us for the end of September by Matchroom. After discussing with my team, I felt it was important for me to have one more fight with Joe McNally my new trainer, before stepping into a fight like Troy.

“You’ve got to remember I’m coming off a long layoff and serious hand surgery, I’ve not had a full camp yet with Joe without an injury.

“People need to remember it’s my career and I won’t be pushed or pressured into a fight I don’t feel is the right move for me by anyone,” he continues in a firm fashion before saying he will be out this year.

“The plan is for me to box before Christmas, I need to fight as I’ve been in camp and raring to go. I’m disappointed that it won’t be in Dublin but you will see Black Thunder return very soon.”