Women’s World Championships Draw

The draw is in.

The path to glory has be laid out for Irish fighters representing Ireland at the Women’s World Championships in Istanbul, Turkey.

For the most part the nine fighters know who they will fight in their first bout of the tournament and although they won’t attempt to do so they could work out who they are likely to meet along the way if they were to progress.

Check out the individual draw sheets below:

48kg Shannon Sweeney, St.Anne’ BCs, Mayo

50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC, Belfast

52kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC, Belfast

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

57kg: Michaela Walsh: Emerald BC, Belfast

63kg Amy Broadhurst: St.Bronagh’s ABC, Rostrevor

66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Olympic BC, Galway

75kg Aoife O’Rourke: Olympic BC, Galway

Coaches:

Zauri Antia

John Conlan

Eoin Pluck

Noel Burke

Competition Venue:

Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul, Turkey

Competition Dates:

May 6th to 21st.

Team Ireland has had an enormously successful year so far in international competition, with 29 medals in all – these include 2 golds at Strandja, 3 golds at the European U22 Championships, 5 at the Golden Belt/Nicolae Linca tournament and 3 at the European Youth Championship.