Women of Steel Date for Kristina O’Hara McCafferty

Kristina O’Hara McCafferty [2-0] will trade leather for the third time as a pro this coming September.

Unified Promotions have confirmed the Belfast minimumweight will populate their first post-summer show.

The Commonwealth Games medal winner will fight a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent on the ‘Women of Steel’ card set for Sheffield and September 2.

O’Hara McCafferty has impressed in her two fights to date points wins over Maira Dayana Loyola and Camila Erica Avaca and she now returns looking to extend her unbeaten start.

Speaking after her last win the 26-year-old said she wanted to move up to six rounds next and is hoping to put in a better performance when she returns to the ring.

O’Hara McCafferty revealed she was ill for a period during fight week and it left her somehwat below par.

“I was a bit fatigued, but I got the job done,” she said.

“Next time I’ll be fresher and better again. My debut was a bit overwhelming, it was the first time in the ring in four years so there was a lot of pressure there. I used the first round to gauge the fight and I didn’t really do anything different but I think I was a lot more relaxed, I didn’t stress myself out too much – I just got in there and did what comes natural to me.”