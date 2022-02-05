Amateur FEATURED Features Headline News Latest News Top News of The Day 

WINNERS: The Irish-Boxing.com 2021 Awards

Thousands of votes have been cast and we now have our winners of the Irish-Boxing.com Awards for 2021.

Across eight categories and forty nominees, the best of Irish boxing in 2021 are recognised following another crazy year.

Irish-Boxing.com’s Jonny and Joe discuss all the winners in today’s podcast which you can listen to HERE

And the winners are…

The Rinty Monaghan Fighter of the Year – Katie Taylor
The undisputed lightweight world champion had three defences of her four belts and took in the most votes ahead of Olympic champion Kellie Harrington.

The Eamonn Magee Jr Prospect of the Year – Stevie McKenna
Stepping up through the ranks and building his profile, 2021 was a huge year for ‘The Hitman’.

The John Duddy Fight of the Year – Robbie Burke v Jamie Morrissey
The short-notice, show-saving Burke-Morrissey domestic scrap has been recognised by readers, coming in just ahead of Tyrone McKenna’s crazy war with Jose Felix.Image

The Andy Lee KO of the Year – Pierce O’Leary v Jan Marsalek
While Thomas O’Toole’s stoppage of Mark Malone pushed hard, nothing was ever going to surpass Pierce O’Leary in this category.

The Wayne McCullough Performance of the Year – Kellie Harrington v Beatriz Ferreira
A perfect performance on the biggest of stages, Harrington’s Olympic exploits were the landslide winner here.May be an image of one or more people and indoor

The Paddy Hyland Sr Trainer of the Year – Dee Walsh
It was another unbeaten year for the young Belfast trainer who is making noticeable improvements to Lewis Crocker, Padraig McCrory, and Owen O’Neill among others.

Debut of the Year – Kristina O’Hara
The tightest of all the polls, O’Hara’s awe-inspiring start just edged out Callum Walsh, Dylan Wilson, and Kate Radomska, with just a handful of votes between the four.

Special Merit Award – Darren O’Neill
The Kilkenny veteran gets the nod in this new category following his fairytale comeback to win yet another elite title.

