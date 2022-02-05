WINNERS: The Irish-Boxing.com 2021 Awards

Thousands of votes have been cast and we now have our winners of the Irish-Boxing.com Awards for 2021.

Across eight categories and forty nominees, the best of Irish boxing in 2021 are recognised following another crazy year.

Irish-Boxing.com’s Jonny and Joe discuss all the winners in today’s podcast which you can listen to HERE

And the winners are…

The Rinty Monaghan Fighter of the Year – Katie Taylor

The undisputed lightweight world champion had three defences of her four belts and took in the most votes ahead of Olympic champion Kellie Harrington.

The Eamonn Magee Jr Prospect of the Year – Stevie McKenna

Stepping up through the ranks and building his profile, 2021 was a huge year for ‘The Hitman’.

The John Duddy Fight of the Year – Robbie Burke v Jamie Morrissey

The short-notice, show-saving Burke-Morrissey domestic scrap has been recognised by readers, coming in just ahead of Tyrone McKenna’s crazy war with Jose Felix.

The Andy Lee KO of the Year – Pierce O’Leary v Jan Marsalek

While Thomas O’Toole’s stoppage of Mark Malone pushed hard, nothing was ever going to surpass Pierce O’Leary in this category.

Add this one to the club KO of the month list! Ireland’s 21yr old Pierce O’Leary (7-0, 3 KO’s) flattens very tough Jan Marsalek (8-4) in their light welterweight bout in Bolton, United Kingdom 📽️IFL TV pic.twitter.com/5keGh3RYio — Tim Boxeo (@TimBoxeo) June 25, 2021

The Wayne McCullough Performance of the Year – Kellie Harrington v Beatriz Ferreira

A perfect performance on the biggest of stages, Harrington’s Olympic exploits were the landslide winner here.

The Paddy Hyland Sr Trainer of the Year – Dee Walsh

It was another unbeaten year for the young Belfast trainer who is making noticeable improvements to Lewis Crocker, Padraig McCrory, and Owen O’Neill among others.

Debut of the Year – Kristina O’Hara

The tightest of all the polls, O’Hara’s awe-inspiring start just edged out Callum Walsh, Dylan Wilson, and Kate Radomska, with just a handful of votes between the four.

Special Merit Award – Darren O’Neill

The Kilkenny veteran gets the nod in this new category following his fairytale comeback to win yet another elite title.