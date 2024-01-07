WINNERS: The 2023 Irish-Boxing.com Awards

The people have spoken.

Thousands of votes have been cast and we now have our winners of the Irish-Boxing.com Awards for 2023.

Across ten categories and fourty-nine nominees, the best of Irish boxing are recognised following a brilliant 12 months.

So, without further ado….

Fighter of the Year – Katie Taylor

The living legend brought big-time boxing back to Dublin and overturned her loss to Chantelle Cameron to become a two-weight undisputed world champion. Never write her off! Coming in second was the resurgent TJ Doheny.

Prospect of the Year – Tommy Hyde

Six six-rounders saw the Cork super middleweight fly up through the ranks, quickly establishing himself as a domestic contender and bringing regular boxing back to Cork. He beat out a potential future rival, Joe Ward, in this vote.

Amateur Boxer of the Year – Jack Marley

The Dubliner ended Ireland’s long, long wait for a heavyweight medal with silver at the European Games, claiming a spot at the Paris Olympics in the process. Coming in a close second was Kelyn Cassidy.

Young Amateur of the Year – Ella Archbold

The Dublin dynamo dominated the field in Slovenia, winning four fights to top the podium and edge out fellow European Schools gold medallist Louise Joyce.

Fight of the Year – Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron 2

Katie Taylor doing Katie Taylor things.

Domestic Fight of the Year – Jamie Morrissey v Kevin Cronin 2

Coming in ahead of the Belfast battle between Lewis Crocker and Tyrone McKenna, this epic rematch for the Irish title lit up the Conlan Boxing Galway show. Surely this means we have to have a trilogy fight now?

Performance of the Year – Conor Quinn (v Chris Liddell)

A systematic destruction, the Belfast fly picked up his first two career titles with a dominant headline display, stopping the tough Scot in the seventh and coming in ahead of Sean McComb’s outclassing of Sam Maxwell in this vote.

KO of the Year – Kieran Molloy (v Sam O’maison)

Boom!

Trainer of the Year – Dee Walsh

Another unbeaten year for the Belfast guru saw him corner Colm Murphy and Conor Quinn to Irish and Celtic title fights respectively as well as a Féile headline win for Padraig McCrory. Winning this award for the third year in a row, Walsh finished ahead of Andy Lee.

Pro Debut of the Year – Shauna O’Keeffe

Straight in at the deep end, the Tipperary super feather bludgeoned her way past Vaida Masiokaite in a six-rounder and took this award ahead of youngster Matthew Tyndall.