Winner Fights McCormackFor Irish Title – Donegan Suggests McCarthy Eliminator

Dominic Donegan [5(1)-3(0)-1] wants to use Craig McCarthy [8(1)-1(1)-1] as a stepping stone to Graham McCormack [8(1)-1(0)] revenge and the Irish title.

The Cavan fighter hasn’t spent long licking his wounds post his BUI Celtic title defeat to the Limerick man in Belfast last month.

Indeed, he has plans to get back to winning ways soon and would then like a fight with Waterford’s McCarthy.

It’s not that ‘The Bomb’ has issue with ‘Built2Last’ he just sees the Deise southpaw as his route back to domestic action.

As reigning BUI Celtic Champion, McCormack is mandatory for the vacant Irish middleweight title and according to manager Ian Gaughran should be able to choose from a list of sanctioned candidates.

Eddie Treacy [5(2)-0] has been mentioned, as has the rematch with Donegan but McCarthy has been the name most dropped with an all Munster green strap battle suggested as ideal for a rumoured Waterford show.

However, the Tony Davitt trained Cavan man has another suggestion.

“I would love a rematch with Graham maybe for the Irish title but I know Craig McCarthy will be looking for that fight as well, so maybe myself and Craig could fight and the winner fights Graham for the Irish title. I am game for that. It’s not a call out it’s just what could happen,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

Rumour suggests it’s an idea the BUI also likes, although there could be another avenue to a domestic title fight for the former soldier.

Owen O’Neill has been vocal about wanting Ulster Intermediate Final revenge over ‘Dom,’ is title eligible and has the promotional backing, as well as the support, to provide passage back to a Belfast top of the bill title fight.

It’s a fight Donegan is open to too.

“I could go down weight and fight Owen O’Neill. I am game for whatever,”he adds. “I just want to get out in a few weeks get back to winning ways after a long wait. Then I definitely want to be in an Irish dust up again at middle or light middle I don’t really care.”