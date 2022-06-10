Willo Hayden Handed Slight Statement Chance

Willo Hayden [3(1)-0] will keep up his busy start to pro life when he competes in an interesting clash in Telford tomorrow.

The Dublin prospect fights for a fourth time since turning over in August of last year when he competes on the undercard of an old-fashioned British Title double header in Telford.

The Crumlin BC graduate fights Engel Josue Gomez on a Queensbury promoted BT Sports broadcast card.

‘El Cohete’ will be known to Irish fight fans after sharing the ring with Eric Donovan in Belfast last month, and is also penciled in to fight Colm Murphy on the Summer Brawl card scheduled for June 25.

The fact he has only been stopped by Peter McGrail since becoming a regular on UK and Irish shows means it is a chance for ‘Willo’ to make a statement, although the fact the fight is only four rounds makes that a little more difficult.

The Phil Sutcliffe trained fighter registered a first career stoppage last time out. Hayden got rid of Michael Walton inside the distance, registering a second round stoppage at York Hall.

The Dub was hoping to get a slot on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s WBC world heavyweight title defense against Dillian Whyte at Wembley but didn’t get the call.

Regardless he will be happy to be out again early in the summer and more than content with how busy Frank Warren is keeping him.